Cinema Diverse celebrates 15 years

The annual film festival that celebrates the LGBTQ community called Cinema Diverse is underway at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.

This is the 15th year the film festival is being held. The first week started on September 15 and runs until September 18. It returns again on September 22 - September 25.

The festival is said to be a way for people to come together and celebrate LGBTQ film and its filmmakers.

The Executive Director of the Palm Springs Cultural Center attended the first day of the festival to welcome everyone back. He said this year they are almost full capacity, still allowing some social distancing, and requiring vaccination checks. Masks are not required.

You can purchase streaming passes to watch the films at home on the Cinema Diverse website.

Each day the films begin around noon and will feature new films. You can find a full list on the website also.