today at 7:37 PM
Published 7:16 PM

8-year-old boy airlifted to hospital after being bitten by a dog in Indio

An 8-year-old boy has been airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center after being bitten by a dog Monday afternoon in Indio.

John Welsh of the Department of Animal Services said the attack happened at around 3:30 p.m. on the 47000 block of Calle Diamante.

Welsh added that the boy was visiting his aunt. At some point, the dog, a large pitbull mix, broke out of its kennel and ran straight for the child. A grandmother and a second woman, also a relative, fought the dog off the boy and put the dog in a backyard.

The boy was transported by his father to JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio for treatment of injuries to his face. His injuries were considered serious enough to be taken to Loma Linda University Medical Center.

The dog was surrendered to Animal Services for humane euthanasia, Welsh said.

