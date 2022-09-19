Californians could start seeing gas refund checks as soon as October

Gas refunds from the state's gas price relief program will begin to hit the accounts of Californians as soon as October.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced a deal between state lawmakers in June when gas reached record highs.

The money from the tax refund program is expected to be sent out between October and January 2023.

It will be received in a similar form to tax refunds either direct deposit or the payments will be received on a debit card.

In order to be eligible you must meet the following criteria:

Filed 2020 tax returns by October 15, 2021.

Lived in California for six months or more in 2020.

Not claimed as a dependent in 2020.

Must be a California resident on the date the payment is issued.

If you meet the qualifications here's how to determine how much money you will get:

2020 adjusted gross income up to $75,000 = $350 refund. Joint filers up to $150,000 will receive a $700 refund. Households will receive another $350 for claimed dependents. Maximum = $1,050.

2020 adjusted gross income up to $125,000 = $250 refund. Joint filers up to $250,000 will receive a $500 refund. Households will receive another $250 for claimed dependents. Maximum = $750

2020 adjusted gross income up to $250,000 will get $200. Joint filers up to $500,000 will receive a $400 refund. Households will receive another $200 for claimed dependents. Maximum = $600.

Individual or separate filers who made more than $250,000 or more are ineligible.

Heads of household or joint filers making $500,000 or more are ineligible.

For an estimate on your refund, you can use the State of California Franchise Tax Board's "Middle-Class Tax Refund Estimator".