La Quina chiropractor provides gentle adjustments and at-home solutions

Bohnet Acupuncture and Chiropractic in La Quinta uses a unique technique to help an older demographic feel brand new again.

Kristin Bohnet has practiced chiropractic for 20 years. She says she prefers a gentler approach to help patients get relief.

Bohnet said she uses what's called intersegmental traction to help target the lower back of patients.

She uses a special table to move the lower body up and down while massaging parts of the body at the same time. Bohnet said this is a really gentle way to work on the lower back and can be customized to the individual.

Bohnet caters her practice to people over 50 years old.

A Bermuda Dunes resident named Bill Sylvester has been getting chiropractic treatment for years.

“I’ll shovel a hammer, I use general tools and climb up and down ladders. Certainly, I do tweak myself, and that's why I come to Dr. Bohnet," he said.

Her team has recently begun trying to expand that demographic using social media.

“We offer something of value to our patients not only in the office but outside that can benefit them," explained Tabitha Holguin, a patient service representative at the office. "So quick valuable advice from a professional."

Some of the more popular videos include how to foam roll your glutes, travel essentials from a chiropractor, and choosing the right pillow for yourself.

You can find these videos and more on Instagram under @bohnetacupuncture

