Tigers hire Giants GM Harris to oversee baseball operations

BALTIMORE (AP) — Scott Harris was hired Monday as the Detroit Tigers’ president of baseball operations, leaving the San Francisco Giants after three years as general manager.

The 36-year-old takes over for Tigers general manager Al Avila, who was fired on Aug. 10. Detroit went 404-573 under Avila, who failed to take the team to the postseason during seven seasons overseeing baseball operations.

Detroit hoped to reach the postseason but entered Monday night’s game against Baltimore last in the AL Central at 55-91.

Harris has high expectations for the Tigers, who haven’t had a winning season since 2016 and last reached the playoffs in 2014.

“He’s all in. He wants to win the World Series,” Detroit manager A.J. Hinch said in the dugout. “He’s competitive. He wants to win. He made it clear to me that’s a priority to him, and that’s what you want to hear when you’re in my situation.”

Harris played a major role in fortifying San Francisco’s roster over the last three seasons, where he worked under president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi. The Giants went 107-55 in 2021 and won the NL West, the best regular-season record in franchise history. The Giants were 205-163 during Harris’ three seasons in San Francisco.

“Scott’s vision for how to construct a baseball organization to compete and win in the modern game is impressive,” Tigers CEO Christopher Ilitch said in a statement.

A native of Redwood City, California, Harris is a 2009 graduate of UCLA, studied at Columbia Business School and received a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management in 2015.

Harris worked for the Washington Nationals in 2008, the Cincinnati Reds in 2010 and the commissioner’s office from 2010-12 as coordinator of major league operations.

He joined the Chicago Cubs in 2012 as director of baseball operations and was promoted to assistant general manager in 2018.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, a coach with the Cubs from 2014-18, thinks the Tigers hired a winner.

“I’m a huge Scott Harris fan. He’s extremely bright, great with people, an unbelievable listener,” Hyde said. “He’s got great people skills, and makes very good, thought out decisions. That’s a great hire.”

Hinch heartedly agreed.

“Chris did an incredible, thorough search. He was tireless in trying to find our next leader, and he landed an exceptional person,” Hinch said. “Man, it’s inspirational to see the direction of the franchise and what Scott can bring to the organization.”

