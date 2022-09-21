Skip to Content
Assemblymember Garcia and local farm industry employees urge Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign a bill

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia and local farming businesses like Growing Coachella Valley are urging Governor Gavin Newsom to sign a bill requiring state-owned institutions to target 60% of their food product purchases to be California grown or produced. Many officials at the press conference came from farm working families, and all shared their perspectives on what agriculture meant to the valley.

Agriculture is vital to the Coachella Valley economy. Over the years, Assemblymember Garcia has worked with local farmers to expand legislative support for California agriculture products, address industry and workforce challenges, and ensure grant assistance programs for farmers and ranchers. The President of Growing California said in an interview, "In the Agricultural fields, The American Dream still exists," says George Tudor.

The bill took two years to create and was presented to the Governor on Sept 13; Governor Newsom had 13 days to decide. Assemblymember Garcia's office says we should hear a decision by the end of September or early October.

