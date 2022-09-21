Palm Desert business incentive programs help local businesses thrive

The City of Palm Desert rolled out several incentive programs to help local businesses thrive, and already several have taken advantage to get more people through their doors.

Palm Desert created three programs that local businesses can participate in. One program is Invest Palm Desert which includes $650,000 to help assist new and existing businesses to expand. The other two are the Unite Palm Desert Security Camera System Grant Program and Bicycle Rack Incentive Program.

With the bike rack incentive program the city buys and installs bike racks free of charge in front of stores.

Two of these bike racks have already been installed at the Gardens in El Paseo. The General Manager of the Gardens said, "This is a great opportunity for property owners to feature attractive and convenient bicycle parking for cyclist patrons."

While this program is helping some stores with business, another program is helping customers and staff feel safe in and around stores.

This is part of the Unite Palm Desert Security Camera System Grant Program. It gives businesses up to $500 to buy and install cameras.

Shannon Shea who owns Elder Love USA Thrift & Boutique said since she utilized the program and had her cameras installed, it has stopped thefts.

“It’s been a great deterrent we’ve had hardly any thefts or shoplifting at all since we installed the cameras, and I think it gives our employees some peace of mind," Shea explained.

While Shea believes cameras work as a good preventative measure, she also finds comfort in knowing if something concerning happened in her store to a staff member or customer that it would be documented.

Applications are still being accepted for all of the programs. You can find more information on the City of Palm Desert's website.