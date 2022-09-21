Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce hosts annual business expo

The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual 2022 Business Expo & Taste of Palm Springs event on Wednesday.

The expo will be at the Indian Canyons Golf Resort at 1100 E. Murray Canyon Drive in Palm Springs. It is going to be from 5 pm to 9 pm.

This event is a huge networking event where people can learn more about local businesses and restaurants. There will be over 40 valley restaurants people can taste food from. There will also be over 100 local businesses who will show their products and explain their services.

Taste wristbands are $25 for food, wine, sake, tequila, beer tasting, and live entertainment.

A Tribute Band concert is going to be held with a musical group called Britain's Finest - The Complete Beatles Experience. This starts at 6:30 pm and up until 8 pm. You are encouraged to bring a blanket and chair for seating.

You can purchase wristbands on the Chamber of Commerce's website or by calling 760-325-1577.