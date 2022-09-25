Bear dies after being struck by car in Southern California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A black bear died after being struck by a car on a remote highway in Southern California, authorities said.

The collision happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday on State Route 178 near Lake Isabella at the southern end of the Sierra Nevada, the Kern County Fire Department said.

The driver was not hurt, but the airbags deployed and the car sustained front-end damage, the fire department said.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife was notified.

Fire officials said this was the second bear to be hit by a vehicle on State Route 178 in the past two months, KBAK-TV reported.