Guard wounded in failed California armored truck holdup

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — A guard was shot and wounded Tuesday in a failed armored truck robbery in a Los Angeles suburb, authorities said.

Two people ambushed the truck at about 10:30 a.m. near a 7-Eleven store in Carson, and one of the guards was shot before the robbers fled with a third person in a getaway car, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies told KTTV-TV.

The guard was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Nothing was taken from the truck, authorities said.

The shooting comes only days after an attempted robbery of an armored car in Oakland left one suspect dead and two people wounded, including a guard.

The Sept. 23 holdup took place outside an auto parts store.

The guard killed the suspect in self-defense, Oakland City Councilman Noel Gallo told KGO-TV.

A third person — an innocent bystander who was struck by gunfire — went separately to a hospital, police said.