Woman found dead after home invasion was probation officer

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — A woman found dead with blunt head trauma inside her Southern California home over the weekend has been identified as a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer, authorities said.

Paula Lind, a 16-year veteran of the agency, “was a victim of a home invasion where she suffered fatal injuries,” the LA County Probation Department said in a statement Monday.

Deputies detained a man at the residence in Lancaster on Sunday after responding to a report of a home invasion, the county sheriff’s department said. The man was not identified and further details on the investigation weren’t available.

The victim was declared dead at the scene on Sunday.

“Our hearts are heavy today,” Chief Probation Officer Adolfo Gonzales said in Monday’s statement. “Our officers work daily to help folks start over and rebuild their lives; their work helps keep communities safe. It is horrifying to hear that one of our beloved officers passed in this manner.”

The probation department’s honor guard escorted Lind’s remains in a procession to the LA County coroner’s office.