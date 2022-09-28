Hiker rescued from Palm Springs trail after heat-related medical emergency

A hiker was rescued from a Palm Springs trail after suffering a heat-related medical emergency Wednesday afternoon.

The call originally came in at noon at the Cactus to Clouds trail near the 100 block of N Museum Drive in the downtown area.

Personnel with the Palm Springs Fire Department made their way up the trail to help provide fluids and other treatments to the hiker. They were able to help her come down the mountain to be taken to the hospital.

As our First Alert Weather team reported, there is an Excessive Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley until 8 p.m. today as highs once again breach 105.

The Palm Springs Fire Department recommends that hikers take extra precautions when hiking in and around the city during high temperatures. Here are a few important tips PSFD shared for residents and visitors hiking in the heat:

Start Early. It's best to hike in the morning hours, prior to 9 a.m., when it is cooler.

Hike with a Buddy. Never hike alone. It is always best to have a friend with you. Let someone know where you are going and your return time.

Cover Up. Wear long sleeves to help shield your body from the sun. Wear a hat, preferably wide-brimmed

Remember to apply sunscreen often, as recommended, and wear sunglasses to protect your eyes.

Stay Hydrated. Pack and drink a minimum of 1 liter of water per hour and drink often!

Bring nutrition/food. Bring trail mix style packs, dried fruit or veggies and energy bars, chews, or gels.

Remember to rest. Take frequent breaks and find shade so your body can cool down.

Know the signs of heat-related emergencies. Common signs are headache, dizziness, muscle cramps, nausea, and disorientation. If you experience any of these symptoms, turn back or call for help. Don’t hesitate to call 911.

Take a cell phone/GPS. Make sure they are fully charged.

Other Items to bring. Bring a map, first aid kit, flashlight, and additional water/electrolytes.

