Parklet program continuance up for debate in Palm Springs

On Thursday, the Palm Springs City Council will decide whether to continue the parklet program for another year. The council’s agenda also says parking requirements for outdoor dining will be discussed. 

All current parklet permits expire at the end of the year. Right now, nine businesses have approved parklets – all but one located on Palm Canyon Drive. 

Some restaurant owners have asked the city council to extend the use of parklets citing continued concerns over COVID. 

Flinn Fagg, Palm Springs' deputy city manager, says they have heard complaints that not all restaurants are following the appearance guidelines for parklets,

“So Code Compliance does go out periodically to check on the parklets. Some of the issues that arise if they’re not in conformance with the operational procedures, it could ultimately result in the revocation of the parklet permit," Fagg said.

 He says people who have complaints about parklets that are not being operated by the city’s rules are encouraged to contact code compliance. 

