1 detained after contractors fired upon in mountains near LA

AZUSA, Calif. (AP) — One person was detained Thursday after someone opened fire on three Angeles National Forest contract workers in mountains near Los Angeles, authorities said.

Nobody was struck by gunfire in the shooting shortly before noon near San Gabriel Reservoir above Azusa, according to Lt. Chris Oakley with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies on the ground with help from helicopters searched for the gunman for about an hour, according to KABC-TV.

Oakley didn’t immediately have additional information, such as details about the person in custody.

A spokesperson for the Angeles National Forest referred media to the sheriff’s department.

