Gonsolin returns from IL for Dodgers in 2-1 loss to Rockies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin tossed two innings in his return from the injured list, an encouraging sign for the playoff-bound Los Angeles Dodgers in their 2-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.

Trayce Thompson homered for the NL West champions, who have already clinched home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

Michael Toglia singled home the tiebreaking run for the Rockies in the ninth off Brusdar Graterol (2-4), scoring Sean Bouchard.

Jake Bird (2-4) worked two hitless innings and Justin Lawrence got three outs for his first career save.

Gonsolin, who is 16-1 with a 2.14 ERA during a breakout season, pitched for the first time since Aug. 23 after missing 40 games with forearm tightness. He struck out three and allowed one earned run on three hits.

“I noticed warming up I was pretty nervous out there. I haven’t felt that in a while,” Gonsolin said. “I tried to go out and execute pitches. I did a little bit of that but I have a couple things to work on in the next bullpen.”

The right-hander threw 40 pitches, which included a long second inning in which he faced six batters. He went to the dugout, then got up again and threw more in the bullpen after his outing.

“Just (need to be) throwing more quality pitches,” Gonsolin said. “Threw a lot of balls that were non-competitive. Just kind of trying to make that adjustment.”

Gonsolin will throw a simulated game next and then is expected to be ready for the best-of-five Division Series beginning Oct. 11.

Los Angeles used eight relievers.

José Ureña had a solid final start of the season for Colorado in an otherwise tough year that started with Milwaukee. He permitted one run and five hits in six innings with four strikeouts and no walks.

Thompson homered in the third and singled in the fifth. He equaled a career best with his 13th home run, set in 2016 during his first stint with the Dodgers.

”It’s only been a couple of good games, really,” Thompson said. “I feel good. Just got to stick with the process and take one pitch at a time.”

Colorado took the lead in the second on Bouchard’s run-scoring double. He had a career-high three hits, including a pair of doubles.

LA STORY

Bouchard and Toglia both played college ball nearby at UCLA.

“To be back here in the big leagues where it matters the most is pretty special,” Bouchard said. “I’m so proud of him. That last at-bat, to pull through there and have a big at-bat at the end against a guy like Graterol is huge.”

MOOKIE MAGIC

Mookie Betts’ daughter, Kynlee, threw out the first pitch and he was behind the plate for it. It was Betts’ bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: OF Chris Taylor (neck) received a cortisone injection, and manager Dave Roberts is “hopeful” that Taylor will be ready to play in the Division Series.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Ryan Feltner (3-9, 6.01 ERA) gave up 18 earned runs over five starts in September, five of which came Thursday in a loss to San Francisco. He makes his final start of the season in Los Angeles.

Dodgers: LHP Julio Urías (17-7, 2.12 ERA) gets one more chance to make his case for the NL Cy Young Award. He leads the league in ERA and allowed no earned runs in his last two starts and just four over five starts in September.

