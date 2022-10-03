Local farmers share what is next for the Coachella Valley agriculture industry

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia and some local agricultural workers are celebrating the signing of the bill, California Grown. The bill is also called AB 778. Governor Gavin Newsom signed the bill on September 27th, requiring state-owned institutions to target 60% of their food product purchases to be California grown or produced. News Channel 3 covered the press conference where farm working families shared their perspectives on what agriculture meant to the valley.

"The 2019 gross production is valued at $596,307,212, which represents a 1.8% increase over the 2018 value of $585,715,889," written in a Coachella Valley Water District study on crop types, acreage, and agricultural trends in the valley. "The 2019 gross farmed acreage (primary and secondary) is 64,340 acres, representing a 4% increase compared to the 2018 gross farmed acreage of 61,933 acres".

"California spends nearly $300 million every single year on food purchases for use within California institutions," said George Tudor, the President and founder of Growing Coachella Valley and owner of the Tudor Farm, at the Press Conference. Tudor has championed this bill from start to finish.

News Channel 3 will have more on what is next now that the bill is signed. We are also getting a look at the Tudor Farm in Mecca. Tune in to News Channel 3 at 6 pm for the whole story.