Sheriff’s Department and Indio Police Department host National Night Out

Riverside County Sheriff's Office and the Indio Police Department are hosting National Night Out as a way to connect with its neighborhoods and improve relationships.

National Night Out started in 1984 as a way for law enforcement to host events that brought out the community.

The Indio Police Department (IPD) is hosting its National Night Out at 100 Civic Center Mall in Downtown Indio. The event is starting at 6 pm.

There are expected to be other Coachella Valley law enforcement agencies like California Highway Patrol, and over 40 community partner booths.

IPD hosts this event every year to help heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for local anticrime efforts, and create a strong partnership with the community.

“Being proactive like this really sends a message of getting to know our community better and getting to know our department does care as it says on the side of our cars and our community," explained Ben Guitron, IPD's Public Information Officer. "It’s been that way, and this just kind of reinforces those positive relationships.”

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office (RSO) is also hosting a Coachella Valley event for its deputies to meet its neighbors.

This event will be at 77777 Country Club Drive in Palm Desert at the Desert Oasis Apartments. It is going to be from 4 pm to 7 pm.

“It’s important to reach out to the community, let them meet us and see some of the behind-the-scenes people they may not otherwise know about," said Stacey Austin, an RSO Community Service Officer Contractor "As well as learn about the various agencies out there they can benefit from, and resources they may not know about.”