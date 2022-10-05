3 accused of assisting governor kidnapping plot stand trial

An FBI agent has testified that postings in online chatrooms by members of a paramilitary group connected to a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer included instructions on how to make explosives. Special Agent Henrik Impola told a Jackson County Circuit Court jury Wednesday that screenshots of excerpts from the 1971 counterculture book “The Anarchist Cookbook,” which contains instructions for making bombs and illicit drugs, among other things, were taken from the cellphone of a man who approached authorities with information about the Wolverine Watchmen militia. His testimony came during the first day of the trial of Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar, group members accused of assisting people who directly plotted to kidnap Whitmer.

