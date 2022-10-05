Inmate dies after being attacked in California prison yard

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — An inmate serving a life sentence died after being attacked at California State Prison, Sacramento, and authorities are investigating the death as a homicide, corrections officials said.

Two fellow inmates assaulted Felipe Rodriguez in the prison yard Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. An ambulance was called but the 36-year-old was pronounced dead about a half an hour later.

“Correctional officers recovered two inmate-made weapons,” the statement said.

Officials said investigators have named two suspects: 41-year-old Selso E. Orozco Jr. and 36-year-old Mike A. Calderon.

Orozco is serving a 23-year sentence on robbery and weapons charges. Calderon has a life-without-parole sentence after being convicted of first-degree murder.

The Sacramento County Coroner will determine Rodriguez’s official cause of death.

He received multiple life-without-parole sentences in separate cases involving murder, kidnapping and extortion, officials said.

California State Prison, Sacramento is a high-security facility in Folsom that houses 1,940 inmates.