Palm Springs quadruple murder: more re-trial testimony Wednesday

Testimony was expected to continue Wednesday in the re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia, the man who's accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019.

Reporter Jake Ingrassia is tweeting live updates from inside the courtroom. Follow along along here.

Good morning, we are back in court for more testimony in the Larin Garcia trial - the man accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. Follow my live updates from court in this thread. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 5, 2022

News Channel 3's cameras were denied by the judge to film witness testimony. Larin Garcia's first trial ended earlier this year with a deadlocked jury.

Tuesday, a Palm Springs police officer gave testimony key to the defense argument that another man carried out the shootings. Officer Johnathan Mosley said he saw a tall, thin man in dark clothes running away, limping from the location.

The defense argues this is the man who actually committed the murders. Prosecutors say the argument is a "red herring."

Monday, the jury was brought on-location to the scene of the crimes.

To begin the second week of the new trial, jurors loaded onto a bus from the Larson Justice Center in Indio to Palm Springs to view for themselves the area where the shootings happened.

Week 1

During opening statements, prosecutor and Deputy District Attorney Samantha Paixao asked the jury to hold Larin Garcia responsible for the four lives she said he stole.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qTPiv4vZAoc

Defense attorney John Patrick Dolan argued that another man, John Olvera, was responsible for the murders.

The jury heard from some of the first people on scene after the murders, including neighbors who saw the dead bodies and the police officer who first made contact with the suspect.