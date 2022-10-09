A local nonprofit wrapped up its annual Film Festival in Cathedral City

October is National Down Syndrome Awareness month. The Filmmakers Gallery hosted its 2nd Annual Palm Springs International Down Syndrome Film Festival at The Mary Pickford Theater in Cathedral City. Locals gathered at the theater to watch documentaries, shorts, and music videos highlighting men and women with down syndrome.

"What inspired us the most is my nephew, Ryan Landry," says Paul Belsito. "He is a several Special Olympics medal winner who lives in Texas, unfortunately, couldn't be here today". Belsito and his husband Steven Roche were excited to combine their love for filmmaking and passion for inspiring people.

"Just believe in yourself and you can make it anywhere," says Zack Gottsegen. Gottsegen is was a leading actress in the 2020 Academy Award-winning film, The Peanut Butter Falcon starring Shia Labeouf. On the last night of the film festival, News channel 3's Miyoshi Price saw firsthand how the film touched the audience. Gottsagen's performance was great and the entire audience clapped as the film went off.

The festival hosted films from Argentina, Germany, Mongolia, Poland, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Actress Jamie Brewer from FXs American Horror Story came to the festival where she was featured in a Music video and a few short films. "It's interesting, it's fun, it's creative. I get to show who I am. Through the arts via theatre".

All ticket proceeds go to Ezekiel's Gift of Love Coachella Valley Down Syndrome Foundation. Next year's festival will be at the Mary Pickford Theater on October 6-8, 2023.