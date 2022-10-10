Indigenous Peoples’ Day brings hope to some Native Americans for people to learn the history

Celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day has grown in popularity in recent years as more cities and states officially declare the day a holiday.

In 2021 President Joe Biden federally declared Columbus Day to also be Indigenous Peoples' Day.

This is to honor the lives of Indigenous people and celebrate their contributions to history.

For Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians Tribal Chair Amanda Vance, she likes to celebrate the holiday with family and visit her mother's grave.

"She's built this reservation from the ground up," described Tribal Chair Vance.

The Cahuilla people have deep roots in the Coachella Valley. During the 1800s there were thousands of members in the Augustine Tribe. Now that number is only at 18 today.

On the Augustine Tribe's website, it states it has struggled to exist for decades because of European settlers.

"It's important to know that some of these tribes were almost lost because of what happened. There's a lot of people that passed away from illnesses that came," said Tribal Chair Vance. "I just want people to know that natives are still here, we're still working, we're still working with communities around us, and we're still building."

She's glad that more people are learning about her roots and those of other tribes.

Recently the City of Coachella officially declared its observation of Indigenous Peoples' Day instead of Columbus Day.

Coachella Mayor Pro Tem Josie Gonzalez said it's important to recognize the true history of natives and celebrate it.

County offices are closed in observance of the holiday along with post offices, government buildings, and Riverside County offices.

If you're looking for somewhere to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day the Native American Arts Program at Idllywild Arts is hosting an event.

It is free of charge and happens from 9 am to 1:30 pm and then from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Related Story: Check out Indigenous Peoples Day at the Idyllwild Arts Center on October 10th