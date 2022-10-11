Skip to Content
Los Angeles police shoot, kill man allegedly armed with guns

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police officers shot and killed a man they say was armed with handguns and had crashed a stolen truck and fled, authorities said.

Officers were following the stolen truck in the Wilmington neighborhood of Los Angeles around 3:30 a.m. when the driver crashed and ran from the scene, the Los Angeles Police Department said on Twitter.

The officers chased the man and at some point opened fire, police said.

Other details were not immediately available, such as whether the man had fired at the officers or what had prompted them to shoot, said a police spokesperson, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said his handguns were taken into evidence. It was not immediately clear how many firearms were found or whether officers knew he had them in his possession when they opened fire.

