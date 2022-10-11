Palm Springs may consider temporary ban on short-term vacation rental permits

The Palm Springs City Council is set to consider a temporary moratorium on short-term vacation rental permits.

The City Council will debate whether to establish the ban during its next meeting, which will be held on Monday, Oct. 17 starting at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting was originally scheduled to be held on Thursday however, it was rescheduled due to a scheduling conflict, city officials told News Channel 3.

During the Sept. 29 meeting, the city council held a review and discussion of recommendations from a work group on Thursday regarding short-term vacation rental policy.

According to city documents, the work group consists of real estate professionals, vacation rental industry stakeholders, ONE-PS members, and community members randomly selected after applying; a total of 124 applications were received.

The City formed the group following a Special Study Session that the city council held in March to discuss the state of vacation rentals in the city.

Councilmembers directed city staff and the working group to address the following issues:

Vacation Rental Density

Vacation Rentals as an ancillary use or secondary use of one’s property

Impacts on Housing Supply

The work group would go on to recommended that the city council adopt a 2,500 city-wide cap on vacation rental permits, with the stipulation that all submitted permit applications will be processed as well as applications for properties that have an escrow closing date within 30 days of the adopted ordinance.

The group also recommended the implementation of a 10% neighborhood cap.

No action was taken during the Sept. 29 City Council meeting, however, further direction was provided to staff for upcoming ordinance revisions.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR YOU APPLYING: If you have applied after September 22, 2022, there is a possibility that the application will be returned to you and a Vacation Rental Certificate will not be issued. - Notice on the Vacation Rental section on the City of Palm Springs' webite

You can watch the Palm Springs City Council's Sept. 29 STVR review below:

