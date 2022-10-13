Cathedral City woman missing since Oct. 3

The search continues for a Cathedral City woman who has been missing since Oct. 3.

Sherrion Stephens, 64, was last seen on Oct. 2 following a welfare check to the Cathedral City Police Department, authorities told News Channel 3.

Her son believes she went missing the next day.

Stephens is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 178 pounds, with a thin build, police said. She has short, black hair with blonde streaks which may also be wrapped in a scarf.

Her son believes she could be wearing blue or black jeans and a solid color sweater.

Police said she struggles with mental illness.

If you have any information on Stephens whereabouts, call Cathedral City Police at 911 or 760-770-0300.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.