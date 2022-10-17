2 arrests after Southern California shooting leaves 4 hurt

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Two suspects were arrested Monday in connection with a weekend shooting that wounded four people in Southern California, authorities said.

Deputies responding Sunday evening found four victims with gunshot wounds at an apartment complex in Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Three of the victims were taken to hospitals by ambulances and the fourth was driven in a private vehicle. All had non-life-threatening injuries, the department said.

Officials announced the arrests Monday morning but didn’t immediately provide suspect details.