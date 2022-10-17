Palm Springs City Council meeting to discuss two topics at center of controversy for some residents

The Palm Springs City Council Meeting on Monday will provide an update on the Homeless Navigation Center and Vacation Rental Permits.

The two topics have drawn mixed reactions from residents.

Last week the City of Palm Springs released a staff report about the short-term rental moratorium.

Related Story: The City of Palm Springs releases a staff report regarding short-term rental moratorium

During the meeting city council is set to consider a temporary moratorium on short-term vacation rental permits. It will debate whether or not to establish the ban.

In August the City of Palm Springs and Riverside County were awarded $19 million for the city's Homeless Navigation Center.

Related Story: California awards Palm Springs and Riverside County $19M for Homeless Navigation Center

These funds were for the building and operations of the center.

An update to the project will be provided during the city council meeting.

The meeting will be open to the public and happen at 5:30 pm on October 17.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.