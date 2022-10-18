Progress of Homeless Navigation Center is underway

Architects in charge of the Homeless Navigation Center being built in Palm Springs presented its progress to Palm Springs City Council Monday night.

Renderings from the presentation gave a more detailed look at what the center is expected to look like.

The Homeless Navigation Center is going to be on McCarthy Road in Northern Palm Springs.

There are three buildings that would make up a part of the campus.

Presented at the Palm Springs City Council Meeting on October 17.

Building 8 will be for eight-hour day services which include training, intake, and registration.

Building 24 is going to house 24-hours a day, 7 days a week services like the dining hall and kitchen.

The remainder of the site will have 80 residential units that will be individual units or family units.

The use of landscape was also discussed as presenters said it was a very important aspect of the plans.

Members of the Residential Advisory Working Group helped brainstorm ideas of what can be included at the center.

These ideas include making an outdoor smoking area, and an outdoor quiet area so people can get away to think or take part in solitary activities.

There is also going to be a playground and dog park on the campus grounds.

Architects for the project are trying to incorporate as many ideas as they can within its budget guidelines.

Anyone coming in and out of the campus will have to check in with security staff.