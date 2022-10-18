Skip to Content
San Diego police officers shoot, kill man who fired on them

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Police shot and killed a man Tuesday who opened fire on officers at a taco shop in San Diego, authorities said.

A 911 call about a man with a gun inside Humberto’s Taco Shop sent officers to the scene in the Southcrest neighborhood at about 5:30 p.m. but as they approached, a 33-year-old man came out of the shop and fired at officers, San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Chris Steffen said.

Two officers returned fire, hitting the man, who died at the scene, Steffen said. His name wasn’t immediately released.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many shots were fired.

A handgun was seized. No officers were injured, Steffen said.

