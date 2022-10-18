Tennessee QB Hooker leads AP midseason All-America team

By The Associated Press

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, two Big Ten running backs and Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr. highlight The Associated Press midseason All-America team presented by Regions Bank, selected by AP Top 25 voters and released Tuesday.

Hooker is second in the country in passer efficiency rating at 187.7 and has accounted for 18 touchdowns, The Virginia Tech transfer led the Volunteers to a 52-49 victory against Alabama that pushed Tennessee to No. 3 in the Top 25.

Joining Hooker in the All-America backfield is Illinois’ Chase Brown, who leads the nation with 1,059 yards rushing, and Michigan’s Blake Corum, who is averaging 129 yards game and has scored 13 TDs.

Anderson leads the defense. Last year’s Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner as national defensive player of the year has five sacks among 10.5 tackles for loss this season for the sixth-ranked Tide. Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who was selected as an all-purpose player, is also on the team.

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Running backs — Chase Brown, Illinois; Blake Corum, Michigan.

Tackles — Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State; Peter Skoronski, Northwestern.

Guards — O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida; Steve Avila, TCU.

Center — John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota.

Tight end — Dalton Kincaid, Utah.

Wide receivers — Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee; Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State; Charlie Jones, Purdue.

All-purpose player — Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama.

Kicker — Christopher Dunn, North Carolina State.

DEFENSE

Edge rushers — Will Anderson Jr., Alabama; Laiatu Latu, UCLA.

Linemen — Tuli Tuipulotu, Southern California; Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois.

Linebackers — Ivan Pace, Jr., Cincinnati; Daiyan Henley, Washington State; Drew Sanders, Arkansas.

Cornerbacks — Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State; Clark Phillips III, Utah.

Safeties — Christopher Smith, Georgia; Bentlee Sanders, Nevada.

Defensive back — Joey Porter Jr., Penn State.

Punter — Bryce Baringer, Michigan State.

