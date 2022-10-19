Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:19 AM

CSUSB Palm Desert Campus is receiving a 79 million dollar check for a new building

kesq

A check presentation ceremony will take place to celebrate the $79 million state budget allocation to build Phase I of a new Student Services Building at the California State University, San Bernardino Palm Desert Campus. When complete, the new building will include an advising/tutoring center, career center, expanded campus library, group study space, a cross-cultural center, campus bookstore, food services, a student health center, and a recreation and wellness center, and provide enhanced student services and support for students.

Eduardo Garcia, CA State Assembly, 56th District, and Chad Mayes, CA State Assembly, 42nd District, will provide remarks and present a $79 million check from the State of California to the California State University, San Bernardino Palm Desert Campus.

The complete project date has not been determined. "Hopefully I get to see a little glimpse of it, but even now, I'm happy with what we got," says Angel Talos, a transfer student majoring in kinesiology concentration and Exercise Science. "The building won't be open for a few years so current students won’t be able to benefit from it right now," says a CSUSB Palm Desert campus spokesperson.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Miyoshi Price

Miyoshi joined KESQ News Channel 3 in April 2022. Learn more about Miyoshi here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content