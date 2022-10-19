CSUSB Palm Desert Campus is receiving a 79 million dollar check for a new building

A check presentation ceremony will take place to celebrate the $79 million state budget allocation to build Phase I of a new Student Services Building at the California State University, San Bernardino Palm Desert Campus. When complete, the new building will include an advising/tutoring center, career center, expanded campus library, group study space, a cross-cultural center, campus bookstore, food services, a student health center, and a recreation and wellness center, and provide enhanced student services and support for students.

Eduardo Garcia, CA State Assembly, 56th District, and Chad Mayes, CA State Assembly, 42nd District, will provide remarks and present a $79 million check from the State of California to the California State University, San Bernardino Palm Desert Campus.

The complete project date has not been determined. "Hopefully I get to see a little glimpse of it, but even now, I'm happy with what we got," says Angel Talos, a transfer student majoring in kinesiology concentration and Exercise Science. "The building won't be open for a few years so current students won’t be able to benefit from it right now," says a CSUSB Palm Desert campus spokesperson.