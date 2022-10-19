PSPD Crime Prevention Seminar to begin today

The Palm Springs Police Department (PSPD) is hosting the first of its two-day seminar on Wednesday to help handle crime in the Palm Springs community.

Palm Springs Police are hosting the seminar in hopes members of the community will help with crime issues the city face.

The focus will first be in the downtown area, and eventually, the concepts will spread citywide.

There will be two seminars. The first seminar is called "Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design" which will focus on architectural layouts to help deter crime.

The second will include Gregory Saville, the Founder of SafeGrowth, as a speaker alongside Chief Andy Mills. They will discuss the program SafeGrowth which was created as a way to encourage the community to partner with the city and police to use evidence-based approaches.

On the second day of the seminar, there will be a walk-through of downtown Palm Springs with planners, developers, and experienced criminologists.

Session 1, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 1 -3 p.m. – discussion of what Crime Prevention through Environmental Design (CPTED) is, what SafeGrowth is, and how we can apply these safety tactics that currently work in other cities.

Session 2, Saturday, Oct. 22, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. - neighborhood tour of downtown Palm Springs and discussion on CPTED strategies that work, along with community engagement and SafeGrowth problem solving, and finally group discussions.

Location: Palm Springs Police Department Training Center, 200 S. Civic Drive.

Both sessions are free and open to the public.