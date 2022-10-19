Storage facility for RVs, classic cars in the works in Thousand Palms

A storage facility for RV or classic car owners is in the works.

The proposed facility by Bighorn Motorsport Condos will sit up in Thousand Palms, off of the Bob Hope exit.

It won’t be a residential complex, but rather a place for owners of classic cars, RVs or multiple cars to store it or work on it in a climate controlled space.

Rendering of two-story condo

Local resident Karl Holt has owned the 12-acre lot for 6 years. He said he originally wanted to turn it into his future retirement home, but said bigger plans took its place. “I just had too many cars, Holt explained, "Asking so many friends who leave for the summer, can I use your garage? And I just got tired of that. And so, I found this property and talking to other friends, and they all wanted a place. And I said, Well, you know, maybe I need to look at the best usage of the property. And here we are.”

Holt is the Owner and Developer of Bighorn Motorsport Condos. He believes there’s a need for a storage facility like this one. “There's so many country club homes here and so many other homes, they just don't have a place to put their motor home or what have you," Holt said. "People come out here, even if they don't have a home, they'll be coming out here and keeping this up. And of course, the RV industry has exploded since COVID. And we really do need a few more of these.”

It’s projected to have about 180 units, with a variety of choices including a one story option.

“Some that are just single, so that if you just have a motorhome or three cars or something. They're 15 feet wide and 70 feet deep, so... you're not forced to buy a large unit.”

Rendering of Motorsport Condo

Others will be much bigger with a two story option. “They're 70 feet long, and they're 24 feet wide. But they also have an upstairs for living quarters, whatever," Holt added, "We also have what I call the collection units. And they're 7000 feet downstairs, and 3500 feet upstairs, and they're really special special places.”

Located right off the Interstate 10, Holt said the location of this site is part of what makes it so special. “It's Central Valley location... which is important that you can you know, exchange and get in and out pretty quickly," he explained, "We have unobstructed mountain views. I will say that the majority of people that buy here, even though they have beautiful homes with nice views, they'll have a better view here in their storage condo than they will at their home.”

The development is still in the permitting process. Bighorn Motorsport Condos have proposed it to the Thousand Palms Community Council. They're now waiting to take it to the county for approval.