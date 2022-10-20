Organization starts apron campaign in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Lideres Campesinas is an organization in Coachella that is using aprons to help women share their experiences with domestic violence.

“What they do is express what domestic violence is through their eyes or what they’ve been through," said Elvira Herrera, a domestic violence advocate.

During the month of October, Lideres Campesinas is helping women voice their experiences to help spread awareness on an issue that affects so many women in the country.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, on average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States.

For Herrera, this is an issue that she feels strongly about because of her own experience with her ex-husband.

In 2010 Herrera recounts when she was held hostage by him where she was tortured, raped, and shot. Her ex-husband was charged with attempted murder after the incident.

Now she carries her wounds like battle scars and shares her story to bring the issue to light.

She works with Lideres Campesinas in helping other women, specifically farmworkers, who may be in a domestic violence situation.

If you are seeking help as someone who is experiencing domestic violence the National Domestic Violence Hotline has services to help men and women.