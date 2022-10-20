Police arrest 2 for fatal California hookah lounge shooting

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a crowded Southern California hookah lounge that killed a man and wounded eight others this spring, police said Thursday.

A 21-year-old man and an 17-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of murder for the May 20 shooting in the city of San Bernardino, east of Los Angeles. Allen Gresham, 20, was killed in the gunfire.

The 21-year-old suspect was taken into custody on Oct. 12 following a traffic stop, San Bernardino police said in a news release. The teenager was arrested Wednesday.

The shooting occurred at THA Blue Flame Lounge during a late-night party that had been advertised on social media and drew around 100 people. Gunfire broke out inside the lounge after an argument and people spilled into the parking lot, where more shots were fired.

Authorities searched the 21-year-old man’s home earlier this month and found two handguns, magazines and ammunition, police said.