Schools and businesses prepare for the Great California Shakeout

The Great California Shakeout is on Thursday at 10:20 am and some schools and businesses across California will participate and prepare themselves for a major earthquake.

Drop, cover, and hold on are the three basic steps to take if a major earthquake were to happen.

The Great American Shakeout is on its 14th year now getting people to prepare to do just that.

At College of the Desert, the Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network is going to have a booth. It will be set up from 9 am to 2 pm in the quad. There, people will be able to learn about how to make a family disaster plan, and what supplies you should have at home, in your car, or at work.

Sunnylands in Rancho Mirage is going to host several community organizations and schools at its location. Those attending will be able to also learn what to do in the event of a major earthquake or natural disaster.

Desert Sands Unified School District, Coachella Valley Unified School District, and Palm Springs Unified School District will have its schools participating in the drill.

Cathedral City High School is going to have first responders on campus to help simulate if an actual emergency were to happen. They will be triaging students that are "hurt" along with Mercy Air and students from the school's HEAL Academy.

You can find out how your business can participate on the Great CA Shakeout website.