“The Mouse” to be restored to look like when Walt Disney flew in it

After the plane formerly owned by Walt Disney called "The Mouse" made its way to its new temporary home at the Palm Springs Air Museum, the vice chairman of the museum said he hopes to restore it to its original glory.

Fred Bell, the vice chairman said he had his eye on The Mouse for at least 30 years when he first saw it in Florida.

"I thought this should be in a museum," he recalled.

It was about two months ago when Bell said he received a call from the Walt Disney Archives about housing the plane on a long-term loan. There was no way Bell was going to pass up this chance.

"I knew the airplane so it was a very short conversation. With his [Walt Disney's] home in Smoke Tree and the Palm Springs connections, it just makes perfect sense to be here," Bell said.

Less than a week after its arrival and already children and families have flooded in to see a piece of Disney history.

While people can't go into the plane, Bell said a plan is in the works to change that.

He hopes to work with the Walt Disney Archives to restore it to what it looked like when Walt Disney operated it.

Walt Disney in front of "The Mouse". Photo provided by Walt Disney Archives.

“The airplane has been sitting for some time, so we’re going to be working first to get it stabilized because it's been sitting for so long. Then putting the interior back in it so that people someday will hopefully be able to see what it looked like," Bell explained.

He said he plans to do this by using photos sent to him by the Walt Disney Archives.

Interior of "The Mouse" when Walt Disney operated it. Photo provided by Walt Disney Archives.

But before that actually happens, the air museum is working on an exhibit for the plane to be opened on December 5. That is the same day as Walt Disney's birthday.

The exhibit will feature artifacts from the inside of the plane.

The Palm Springs Air Museum is open seven days a week from 10 am to 5 pm.