A look at the 7 men slated to lead China’s Communist Party

BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party has appointed a new all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee, led by General Secretary Xi Jinping, who is serving a precedent-breaking third five-year term as party head. Three of the members are holdovers from the previous body, including Xi. The exclusion of Premier Li Keqiang and head of the top advisory body Wang Yang are seen as signs that representatives of other factions will no longer be welcome on the top body. As usual, there are no women or minorities on the body. Nor are there any women on the 24-member Politburo one rank below, the first time that has happened in more than two decades.

