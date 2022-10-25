Animal control impounds 38 stray dogs during sweep in the east valley

Riverside County animal control officers impounded 38 stray dogs during a sweep operation in Mecca and North Shore on Tuesday morning.

Field Services Commander Josh Sisler noted that the first roundup occurred at about 6 a.m. near a school bus stop in Mecca where children were already present.

“We have too many dogs roaming freely,” Sisler said. “Some of these dogs exhibit a feral nature and form packs. We know how excited kids get on Halloween night for trick-or-treating fun. Protecting the community, especially children, is a top priority.”

Sisler said that conducting such sweeps is an unfortunate but necessary public safety operation for Riverside County Animal Services.

“There are many children in these communities and these sweeps are imperative to ensure the children are safe as we near Halloween,” Sisler said.

All the dogs impounded today are now at Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms.

Officials said these sweeps usually happen twice a year during autumn when the morning temperatures are lower.

A large team of animal control officers is needed to prevent dogs running away into the open desert. For example, a similar team of officers collected 17 dogs in the North Shore area in late September.

In addition to the impounds, Animal Control officers issued 23 citations to owners for various infractions, including their dog being off-leash, failing to license their dog or provide a rabies certificate, and failing to microchip their pet.

Officials siad that oftentimes a person’s dog gets out due to broken fence lines. Officers have made repairs to such fences as part of Animal Services Healthy Pet Zone programs.

Director Erin Gettis said she is hopeful such sweeps won’t be needed as dog owners become more responsible.

“It’s important for dog owners to consider their neighbors and keep their pets inside their properties,” Gettis said. “Not only is it the right thing to do, but a dog can cause a serious injury to a person and that places the dog owner at legal risk.”