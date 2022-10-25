Skip to Content
Sycamores hosting an open house for its new clinic in Palm Springs

The largest mental health organization in Los Angeles County has a new clinic in Palm Springs.

Sycamores will provide services for low-income children, young adults, and families here in the Coachella Valley. The agency currently provides mental health services to about 17-thousand people each year throughout Southern California.

Its expansion into Palm Springs came at the request of Riverside County to help address the need for behavioral healthcare in our region.

"We are in Palm Springs because of the huge need. After the pandemic, the mental health needs of children and families and young adults is so pervasive, and so we were asked to come to the Coachella Valley, and to provide services and so we are so excited," Debbie Manners, CEO & President of Sycamores

Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 3:00 p.m. there will be an open house for Sycamore's new clinic on 490 S. Farrell Drive in Palm Springs.

