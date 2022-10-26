A Rancho Mirage business was vandalized twice in the past month

Marcelo Valadares received a call from the Riverside Sheriff's Department around 2 am this morning that one of the windows at his shop was shattered. He tells News Channel 3 that this is the second time someone has broken a window in the past three weeks. He recently had another window fixed from the same type of damage. Valadares said around 9 pm last night, the incident occurred. He is still trying to put the pieces together, asking his neighbors if their cameras caught anything.

Valadares has multiple cameras inside and outside, but they could not grab video of the suspect. He is now trying to clean up the mess and start an insurance claim.

The two neighboring businesses in the same lot were closed during the incident.

