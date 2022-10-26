Skip to Content
News
By
today at 1:24 PM
Published 1:23 PM

One person dead after fire breaks out in Beaumont home

A person is dead following a fire at a home in Beaumont Wednesday night.

The fire was reported at around 8:00 a.m. on the 1200 block of Beaumont Avenue.

Beaumont Police told News Channel 3 that the fire was located in the attached casita of the home. When first responders entered the house, crews found a person who was unconscious.

Firefighters were able to knock out the flames in about half an hour.

The cause of the fire is not known and the death is under investigation.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content