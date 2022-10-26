One person dead after fire breaks out in Beaumont home

A person is dead following a fire at a home in Beaumont Wednesday night.

The fire was reported at around 8:00 a.m. on the 1200 block of Beaumont Avenue.

Beaumont Police told News Channel 3 that the fire was located in the attached casita of the home. When first responders entered the house, crews found a person who was unconscious.

Firefighters were able to knock out the flames in about half an hour.

The cause of the fire is not known and the death is under investigation.