City of Coachella, Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians agree to Dillon Road corridor beautification project

The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians and the city of Coachella have agreed on a beautification project for the Dillon Road corridor, which is located between Interstate 10 and Highway 86.

The tribe and city officials will sign the memo of agreement at a ceremony on Monday.

Officials said the partnership aims to increase the capacity of the Dillon Road Corridor, the main roadway through the Tribe’s reservation leading from the I-10 and CA-86.

While facilitating both local and tourist traffic flow and safety for the reservation and the city, the project will include unique desert landscaping highlighted by welcome signage and cultural monuments meaningful to the Tribe and the community at large.

“The Tribe views the MOA as a first critical step toward mutually shared goals of beautification and safety on the Dillon Road corridor which runs through the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians’ reservation. Our partnership with the City of Coachella continues to grow and strengthen as our region and population expands,” stated Chairman Darrell Mike of the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians.

“Coachella values the deep ties we hold with our neighboring tribes, and we are honored to contribute to revitalizing the gateway that leads into the Twenty-Nine Palms Reservation and through our City,” said Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez. “Taking a collaborative approach with our partners amplifies the outcome of our efforts.”

Mike, Hernandez, and other city/tribal/ community leaders will be on hand for the signing ceremony on Monday.

There was no word as to when the project could get underway. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.