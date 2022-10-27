Rocket lights up Coachella Valley sky Thursday evening

Did you see it? Numerous valley residents called our newsroom to report a rocket in the sky.

So what was it? SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket successfully from its Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship pic.twitter.com/bIFlERy14S — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 28, 2022

The launch took place at 6:14 p.m. PT

Falcon rockets to orbit as seen from LA pic.twitter.com/r8L2SbLC3p — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

If you got any videos or pictures of the launch, email it us at SHARE@KESQ.com