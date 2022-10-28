Skip to Content
Friday marks National First Responders Day

Friday marked National First Responders Day. It’s a day to recognize all of the hard-working people on our frontlines every day.    

It’s also a day to raise awareness about how you can help save a life before they arrive. 

According to the American Heart Association, about 70 percent of heart attacks happen at home. 

Cal Fire officials told News Channel 3 that it’s best to know the details of the emergency situation to the best of your ability – when calling 9-1-1. Then, it’s important to carefully listen to the dispatcher for directions. 

“Our dispatchers are EMD certified, which is emergency medical dispatch.  So, based off of your answers to their questions, they're going to provide you with instructions to help that person to your best ability until we're able to get there,” said April Newman, public information officer for Cal Fire.

Learning skills like CPR and how to use a defibrillator can also help save a life.

