Sheriff’s deputy rescues person during a house fire in La Quinta

A person was injured during a house fire Friday night in La Quinta.

The fire was reported at around 10:30 p.m. on the 79000 block of Dandelion Drive.

According to Cal Fire, crews arrived and found light smoke showing from a single-family residence.

A Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy rescued a person from the residence. The person suffered moderate injuries.

There were no other injuries reported.

The fire was contained at 11:25 p.m. The cause remains under investigation.