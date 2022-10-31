Trick-or-treaters head to Halloween Carnival for games, candy and a haunted house

Lots of trick-or-treaters and spooky costumes were seen around the Valley.

In Palm Springs, a Halloween Carnival full of kids of all ages!

Little ghouls and goblins played games, went through a haunted house and of course, snagged as much candy as they could fit in their bags.

After years of scaled back halloween celebrations during the pandemic, many were excited to have this spooktacular event!

“Just seeing all the kids dress up. I love kids so I have my daughter there who has the you know has her little costume ready to go. But I love seeing you know them enjoy themselves being out of course, you know why not be out enjoying themselves, have a good time," said Niriesha Turner, a Palm Springs resident.

Kids were dressed up in all sorts of costumes, everything from dinosaurs to princesses to superheroes!

“I like how we get all the love candy and, and there’s a bunch of costumes," said 6-year-old Miyah dressed up at Jack Skellington.

“I like to go trick or treating with my family and spend time watching scary movies," said 8-year-old Michael dressed as Captain America.

The Halloween Carnival was scaled back in recent years, but organizers say they were happy to bring it back in its original form.

“Do you see the smile on my face? And it's even better when you see the smile on the families that are here today to be able to take advantage of getting the candy. We have kids literally holding the bag with two hands, dragging the candy out, folks, we're waiting to get inside to do some safe, fun, candy. Trick or treating," said Jarvis Crawford, Community Center Manager for the Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center.

Kids also took to the streets and neighborhoods for some trick or treating, collecting candy and showing off their costumes.

A reminder to parents: be sure to check your kids’ treats before you let them eat them. Anything that appears opened or tampered with should be thrown away.