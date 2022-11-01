Rainbow Crosswalks in Palm Springs won’t get a touch up ahead of Pride weekend

The Rainbow Crosswalks in downtown Palm Springs are showing signs of wear and tear, but we've learned they will not be getting touched up ahead of Pride weekend.

The crosswalks were painted last October but the paint has chipped away and in some areas is totally gone. The crossings cover both ends of Arenas Road at S Calle Encilia and S Indian Canyon Drive.

Councilmember Christy Holstege told News Channel 3 last year that the city was committed to maintaining the crosswalks and would repaint them if necessary. However, business leaders in the Arenas District say there are new plans in the works.

"What we’ve asked is for us to do something more permanent, better, more beautiful. And so we’re looking at that. We’re working with the ps arts commission and coming up with ideas to do something a little less cliche and more powerful,” said Dean Lavine, owner of Blackbook.

He said on Thursday the city of Palm Springs will officially designate the Arenas District. A spokeswoman for the city has confirmed that Mayor Middleton will be present at that ceremony where new signage will be unveiled.

