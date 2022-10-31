Ron deHarte talks Greater Palm Springs Pride, which kicks off on Friday

Greater Palm Springs Pride kicks off this week with a variety of events leading up to Sunday's parade and this year's theme is political.

It's "Say Gay," which is in response to Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law affecting schools in that state.

Pride events include a block party, golf tournament, and festival. Todrick Hall, Pussy Riot, Tanzer, Polartropica, Jake Zyrus, and Ballet Folklorico Proyecto Trans Latina are among the performers at the festival.

The Festival, a highlight of Pride Week, will celebrate and embrace the region's diverse LGBTQ+ community from November 1-6 in downtown Palm Springs.

Last year's pride drew record crowds and organizers are expecting this year to be just as big.

"The parade just keeps growing here in the valley, and we'll have a lot of locals participating, in addition to the 71 percent that come in from out of town," said Ron deHarte, president of the Greater Palm Springs Pride.

For more information on this year's Greater Palm Springs Pride, including a full list of events, visit: https://apps.pspride.org/

