More than thousands of spectators expected to attend Palm Springs Pride Parade

Everyone is invited to watch the colorful Palm Springs Pride Parade after pride festivities were put on hold for two years because of the pandemic.

The parade will be held in Downtown Palm Springs from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It will start at Tachevah and Palm Canyon Drive and will travel south ending at the Pride Festival entrance on Amado Road.

Organizers say thousands of spectators are expected to gather along the streets to cheer and support the local organizations, activists, and themed floats. Also, in the parade will be Palm Springs' new police chief, Andy Mills, will be marching alongside the crowd.

